Police bust number plate theft racket in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Metropolitan South Police Division in Katwe has dismantled a number plate theft racket, arresting five suspected ringleaders in Makindye and recovering several stolen plates.

The suspects are believed to be part of a wider criminal network operating in areas including Nyanama, Katwe, Salama, Mutundwe, Kajansi, and Makindye-Mubarrack.

The group allegedly stole number plates from parking yards and, in some cases, forcibly removed them during traffic jams or public events. They would then leave behind contact details, demanding ransom from victims in exchange for the return of the plates.

Police records indicate that the gang charged between 150,000 and 300,000 Uganda Shillings per number plate. Authorities say such incidents are on the rise, particularly in residential areas where criminals reportedly scale fences to remove plates before extorting vehicle owners.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Rachael Kawala said the suspects were apprehended through intelligence-led operations, and at least 20 stolen number plates were recovered on the first day. She noted that the suspects have since been taken back to their hideouts to help police recover more exhibits as investigations continue.

Police have urged anyone who lost a number plate in areas such as Ndejje, Mutundwe, Katwe, and surrounding locations to report to Katwe Police Station and verify whether their plates are among those recovered. Kawala emphasised that the operation is ongoing, with efforts underway to arrest more suspects linked to the racket.

According to the Ministry of Transport, replacing a lost or stolen number plate costs 75,000 Uganda Shillings. The process requires a police report, a completed application form, a copy of identification, and proof of payment.

Ministry of Transport Spokesperson Sunan Katayike cautioned motorists against using brokers, noting that intermediaries often inflate costs and expose applicants to fraud. He explained that vehicle owners can complete the replacement process directly at motor vehicle registration offices, such as in Nakawa, and receive new plates within about a week.

Driving without a registration number plate is illegal under Section 33 (1) of the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998. Offenders risk penalties of up to two years in prison, a fine of 200,000 Uganda Shillings, or both.

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