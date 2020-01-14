Police brutality, clapdown of Opposition activities bad signs for 2021 polls-ANT

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT says that police brutality and marginalization of opposition politicians are bad signs that could threaten the credibility of the 2021 elections.

ANT spokesperson, Wilberforce Seryazi while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said that while President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM chairperson freely trekked 195km to commemorate the NRA bush struggle last week, police foiled consultation meetings of People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Seryazi says that such brutality and clampdown of opposition activities give bad signals for the next general elections.

Police foiled four consultation meetings of Kyagulanyi over failure to observe the Public Order Management Act, 2014.

Sseryazi says that the security organs should ensure law and order and refrain from participating in political activities.

He also said that much as the 2021 elections may not be free and fair ANT believes that a united and strong opposition or agents of democratic change can overwhelm the ruling party and win even the presidency.

Currently, ANT is conducting consultations in sub-regions and also in the constituencies to raise awareness about the need for change.

The party’s head of the Women’s League, Ambassador Edith Ssempala says that most people have welcomed the ANT’s agenda for change during the regional consultations.

The ANT Deputy spokesperson, Suleiman Kakaire says that the party will hold its delegates conference in June and conduct consultations in Karamoja, Rwenzori sub-regions.

******

URN