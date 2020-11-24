Police blocks Tumukunde’s rallies in Kikuube district

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Kikuube District on Monday disrupted all the planned campaign rallies of Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Police led by Irene Acheng, the Kikuube District Police Commander prevented Tumukunde from addressing rallies in all of the scheduled venues. He was scheduled to hold rallies at Buhimba, Kizirafumbi, Kabwoya and Katanga trading centers.

However, he was blocked by police who said that they were not informed about the candidate’s notified.

Tumukunde clashed with Acheng accusing her of blocking his rallies despite the campaign schedule being approved by the Electoral Commission.

Tumukunde later continued waving to the supporters at various trading centers as police escorted him out of the district. He passed via Bugambe to Buseruka Sub County in Hoima district where he made a brief stopover.

Addressing the people of Buseruka trading center, Tumukunde promised to address the escalating cases of land grabbing and brutal evictions.

Tumukunde further vowed to address the poor Education system in Bunyoro by establishing Bunyoro University and other Tertiary institutions to enable children from Bunyoro attain better Education.

John Bagonza, a resident of Buhimba Sub County in Kikuube district wants Tumukunde to avail them with free land titles to address the escalating land wrangles in the region.

Tumukunde will on Tuesday campaign in Buliisa, Masindi and Kiryandongo districts.

URN