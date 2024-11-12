Police assure Nyege Nyege revellers of security ahead of festival

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces have assured fans and revellers of their safety ahead of the Nyege Nyege Festival, set to take place from November 14th to 17th, 2024. The festival, which is expected to attract over 15,000 people, will be held at the Jinja Golf Club in Jinja City.

Following government clearance, the Director of Operations for the Uganda Police Force, AIGP Frank Mwesigwa, addressed the media at the Jinja Golf Club on Monday, November 11th, 2024. He reassured the public that all land, water, and aerial security assets have been deployed to ensure the safety of both local and international attendees.

Mwesigwa also highlighted the festival’s significance in boosting tourism in the region and fostering international cooperation by showcasing diverse cultures from across Uganda. He cautioned revelers against engaging in antisocial behavior and urged them to adhere to the guidelines issued by security operatives for the smooth running of the event, to avoid any harassment.

The UPDF’s 1st Division Commander, Stephen Mugwera, emphasized that security forces had established clear rules and guidelines for the festival and were fully prepared for the event. He reassured the public that security measures are adequate, encouraging people to attend without fear.

In the same press briefing, festival organizers responded to calls from the Greater Jinja Born Again Churches, who had requested a ban on the event, citing concerns about moral decay. Derrick Debru, a Belgian national and co-founder of Nyege Nyege, stated that this year’s edition would differ from previous ones, which had been criticized for issues such as nudity, homosexuality, and prostitution.

He emphasized that this year’s festival would focus on cultural expression under the theme “Afrogalactic Carnival.” The event will also feature the new “Nyege In The City” daytime program, aimed at showcasing a variety of experiences within Jinja City, offering a more wholesome and uniquely Ugandan experience.

Debru acknowledged that the festival may not resonate with everyone but highlighted its role in bringing joy, supporting livelihoods, and enhancing Uganda’s reputation as a culturally vibrant and welcoming destination. Traffic concerns were also addressed by Jinja City’s traffic officer, SP Mabel Asingwire, who confirmed that there would be heavy traffic during the festival.

She mentioned that changes to the road layout and the implementation of roadblocks had been made to ensure safer movement for vehicles and pedestrians. Asingwire urged the public to avoid unnecessary parking in non-designated areas to reduce congestion and prevent accidents. She also noted that residents living near the festival venue, where roads are affected, would receive clearance and stickers to allow access to their homes.

This year’s Nyege Nyege Festival will feature a series of cultural pavilions and stages showcasing music, fashion, food, and culture from various parts of East Africa and the continent. The festival also echoes Uganda’s global reputation as one of the most hospitable countries, hosting refugees from DR Congo, South Sudan, Eritrea, Burundi, and Ethiopia.

URN