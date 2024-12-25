Police, Anti-Trafficking Office warn parents about child trafficking during holidays

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Savannah Region and the Anti-Trafficking Office at the Ministry of Internal Affairs have issued a strong warning to parents about the rising threat of child trafficking during the holiday season. The warning follows alarming statistics from the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, which recorded 1,006 cases of trafficking in persons across the country in 2023.

In the Savannah region, 46 cases were reported from Nakaseke, Nakasongola, and Luwero districts. A significant number of these cases involved the trafficking of children, often under the false promise of free education, childcare services, and domestic work. In Luwero district, police rescued at least 20 children who had been trafficked by a non-governmental organization (UGACEF) from Lwengo to Luwero in 2023.

These children were promised bursaries but ended up being subjected to exploitative conditions. Additionally, 40 children from Wakiso district were also rescued under similar circumstances and returned to Luwero. In 2022, over 50 children had been rescued in Luwero after being trafficked under the guise of receiving bursaries.

Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, explained that traffickers often target parents during the holidays, offering fake bursaries in exchange for their children. He advised parents to verify such schemes by consulting local leaders or education department officials before agreeing to any offers.

Michael Kasigire, the Savannah Regional Police Commander, highlighted the challenge police face when parents, unaware of the trafficking schemes, plead for the release of traffickers, claiming they are helping their children access free education.

Luwero Resident District Commissioner Richard Bwabye emphasized that anyone attempting to recruit children for bursary or job schemes must inform local district officials to help curb trafficking.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Memory Rukuna, a liaison officer at the Coordination Office for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (COPTIP), warned about the misuse of social media by traffickers to recruit victims.

In response to the rising number of trafficking cases, the COPTIP held a stakeholder meeting with local police officers and officials in Luwero to discuss how to combat trafficking in the region. According to the Police report, 589 alleged traffickers were prosecuted in 494 cases in 2023.

Of these, 373 were charged for sex trafficking, 81 for labor trafficking, 32 for both sex and labor trafficking, and 103 for unspecified forms of trafficking. Courts convicted 130 traffickers under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act 2009, a significant increase from the 73 convictions in 2022.

Under the 2019 Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, adults convicted of trafficking other adults can face up to 15 years in prison, while those convicted of trafficking children may face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

URN