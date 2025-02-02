PLE: Muyingo calls for investigation into failures, withheld results

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, has called for a thorough investigation into the significant failures recorded in Luwero District during the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (P.L.E). The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) announced the 2024 P.L.E results on January 23, 2025.

The results indicate that 1,085 candidates (6.8%) failed, while 288 candidates (1.8%) did not sit for the exams out of a total of 16,162 registered candidates in the district. Additionally, UNEB withheld the results of 264 candidates due to concerns over examination malpractice. The affected candidates include 100 from Rapha Primary School, 48 from Zuhura Education Centre Nkondo, 54 from Nalongo Islamic Primary School, and 62 from Bombo Parents’ Primary School.

Speaking to locals in Kakoola village, Bamunanika Sub-County, Muyingo acknowledged some improvement in the 2024 P.L.E results compared to previous years but expressed his disappointment over the number of failures. He also voiced concern about the withheld results, attributing them to examination malpractice—a practice he strongly denounces.

Muyingo has called for an investigation into both the failures and the malpractice to better understand the underlying problems and develop effective countermeasures. His appeal comes as parents of the affected learners exerted pressure on their respective schools last week regarding the withheld results.

In a letter dated January 23, 2025, addressed to the Luwero District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo stated that the results from the affected schools are being withheld pending further investigations. The letter indicated that the 264 candidates from the listed schools would be required to appear before the ESC for a hearing, following principles of natural justice.

Furthermore, Muyingo urged parents to prioritize their children’s education as schools reopen for the first term on February 2, 2025. He emphasized the importance of education for the future of the children and highlighted that many parents have failed to purchase essential school supplies for their children, which could hinder their return to school.

*****

URN