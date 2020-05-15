Plans of accommodating health workers in Kisoro hits a snag

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Plans by Kisoro district COVID-19 task force to provide accommodation to health officials operating in Covid-19 hot spots have hit a snag due to lack of funds. The areas include Kisoro and St Francis Mutorere hospitals, Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika, Uganda- Democratic Republic of Congo border post at Bunagana and Busanza.

The health workers return home every day and interact with their family members putting their lives at risk.

Abel Bizimana, district LCV chairperson says that they had started preparations to accommodate health workers in one bounded place after realizing that they are putting their family members.

Bizimana however says that their efforts were frustrated by lack of funds.

Nick Muneza, the Assistant District Health Officer says that the 165 million shillings the task force received from the government did not include the accommodation of the health workers.

Muneza also says that the health workers are forced to trek long distances especially to work at the border points and health facilities in hot spots since most of them were using motorcycles to ease transport.

Muneza says that health workers sometimes brave the rain while going and retiring from work at border points.

Felix Barekye, a Covid-19 surveillance medical officer at Chanika border says that he treks 10 kilometres every day to work at Chanika border point. Berekye says that if accommodation is provided at Chanika border, it could ease their work.

Dr Diana Atwiine, the Permanent Secretary in the Minister of Health says that encamping the health workers is a very good move because it saves their families from the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Atwiine however says that she is not sure if the Ministry can facilitate the plan.

******

URN