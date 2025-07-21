Pilsner Lager champions culture as lead sponsor of 2025 Kwegonza Avenue Festival

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pilsner Lager has reaffirmed its commitment to cultural preservation as the lead sponsor of the 2025 Kwegonza Avenue Festival, scheduled for Saturday, 26th July at UMA Show Grounds, Lugogo.

Now in its fourth consecutive year of support, Pilsner’s partnership with Kwegonza Avenue celebrates the richness of Uganda’s heritage particularly the vibrant customs, music, dance, food and artistry of the Bunyoro and Tooro kingdoms.

“Pilsner Lager has always been a brand deeply rooted in Ugandan heritage,” said Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited. “Our ongoing support of Kwegonza Avenue reflects our belief that culture is a powerful unifier and a source of pride. We’re excited to once again provide a platform for Ugandans to reconnect with their roots in an authentic and immersive way.”

In addition to serving its iconic refreshment, Pilsner will this year curate an interactive experience within the Kwegonza Cultural Village, featuring an Empaako naming experience that invites attendees to receive and understand their cultural names, a cherished tradition from the Tooro and Bunyoro communities.

According to the festival organisers, the 2025 edition promises to be the most vibrant yet, featuring a rich mix of entertainment and cultural expression, including live performances from Levixone, rising neo-soul stars Geneé, DSL, and traditional acts representing both kingdoms. Attendees can expect live drumming, dance showcases, art exhibitions, and a curated marketplace featuring local crafts and cuisine. The first 1000 consumers will be ushered in with a complimentary Pilsner King.

“This year’s edition will be a cultural spectacle, combining tradition with modern flair. We’ve designed the experience to appeal to all generations, especially the youth who are rediscovering pride in their heritage. Tickets are available for UGX 20,000 via *USSD 252# or online at mticket.252.co.ug ,” said Leonard B. Araali, the co-founder of Kwegonza Avenue.