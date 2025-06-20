Pilsner King backs Masaza Cup as Official Beer Partner with sh285million sponsorship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pilsner King, the latest innovation under the iconic Pilsner trademark, has this week announced a sponsorship package worth over sh285 million for the 21st edition of the prestigious Masaza Football Tournament 2025.

The Masaza Cup continues to be a cornerstone of Uganda’s sporting calendar, attracting thousands of fans and emerging footballers each season. The tournament promotes talent development across the 18 Buganda Kingdom counties, while preserving cultural identity and strengthening community ties.

“Sports are not simply for the enjoyment one receives on the pitch, but the benefits are immense. It offers employment, builds the body and soul of the participants, bridges gaps, and strengthens unity. It also raises a lot of funds for individual personalities and for government through tax revenue. These are the benefits that Masaza Cup brings,” Katikkiro of Buganda, Oweek. Charles Peter Mayiga said at this week’s media launch held at Bulange Mmengo.

The Katikkiro highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Masaza Cup, which has grown into one of the country’s most influential platforms for community mobilization and youth empowerment.

Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), emphasized that the sponsorship is rooted in shared values between Pilsner King and the Buganda Kingdom. “Our continuous support towards the Masaza Cup not only resonates with our commitment towards giving back to the communities in which we operate, but the tournament also aligns with the brand’s mission to inspire Ugandans to make bold moves and fuel community connection,” she said.

Pilsner King’s sponsorship of the 21st tournament marks the second consecutive year of the brand’s sponsorship of the Masaza Cup, building on Uganda Breweries’ long-standing relationship with the Buganda Kingdom.

The Chairman of the Masaza Cup, Suleiman Ssejjengo said, “The Masaza Cup is more than just a football tournament. It is a unifying cultural platform and a launchpad for young talent across the Kingdom. Last year alone, over 380,000 fans filled the stadiums, and the tournament reached over 9 million people nationwide. That is a clear demonstration of its power to bring people together.”

“With 104 matches scheduled across 16 match days this season, we expect even more excitement, and I call on the youth to seize this opportunity not only to showcase their talent, but to grow into future stars of Ugandan football,” he said.

The first 10 match days will feature 9 games per day, building up momentum toward the final stages of the competition.

This year’s tournament will once again feature teams representing each of the Kingdom’s 18 counties (Masaza), competing for the coveted title in what promises to be a thrilling season of football, cultural pride, and community celebration.