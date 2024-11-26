Tuesday , November 26 2024
PICTORIAL: Three-in-one celebrations as Tororo Archdiocese marks 1st Family Day

The Independent November 26, 2024 NEWS Leave a comment

Archbishop Dr Obbo congratulates a child who had just animated at Mass on the Archdiocese first Family Day on Saturday November 23 at Nyangole, Tororo. PHOTOS LOUIS JADWONG

Tororo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Tororo Archdiocese marked a first Family Day, with celebrations that brought Christians from her 50 parishes, plus leading Bukedi politicians to the Archbishop’s seat in Nyangole on Saturday. While focus was on celebrating Dr Emmanuel Obbo’s 10th year as Archbishop, 25 years as Tororo Archdiocese and 70 years ( Platinum Jubilee) as a Diocese, the day climaxed with groundbreaking to launch construction of a new magnificent cathedral, and 100 couples celebrating their Silver Jubilee in Marriage and 50 couples celebrating their Golden Jubilee in Marriage. These came from across the 50 parishes of the Archdiocese of Tororo. The Archdiocese of Tororo comprises the civil districts of Busia, Budaka, Bududa, Bukwo, Bulambuli, Butaleja, Butebo, Kapchorwa, Kibuku, Kween, Manafwa, Mbale, Naminsindwa, Paillsa, Sironko and Tororo. Uganda’s Minister of Defence Oboth Oboth, was chief guest and was accompanied by an array of MPs from Bukedi led by host MP Apollo Yeri Ofwono.  

Sh15million from educationists for the new Cathedral, after the architectural design was unveiled. Tororo MPs led the fundraising, with Oboth Oboth and Sarah Opendi offering sh10million each, and the other MPs sh5m each.

Father Masayi Celebrating 40 years of priesthood
The Emorimor of Teso graced the occasion
Auction item minding his own business – grass

