PICTORIAL: Three-in-one celebrations as Tororo Archdiocese marks 1st Family Day

Tororo, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Tororo Archdiocese marked a first Family Day, with celebrations that brought Christians from her 50 parishes, plus leading Bukedi politicians to the Archbishop’s seat in Nyangole on Saturday. While focus was on celebrating Dr Emmanuel Obbo’s 10th year as Archbishop, 25 years as Tororo Archdiocese and 70 years ( Platinum Jubilee) as a Diocese, the day climaxed with groundbreaking to launch construction of a new magnificent cathedral, and 100 couples celebrating their Silver Jubilee in Marriage and 50 couples celebrating their Golden Jubilee in Marriage. These came from across the 50 parishes of the Archdiocese of Tororo. The Archdiocese of Tororo comprises the civil districts of Busia, Budaka, Bududa, Bukwo, Bulambuli, Butaleja, Butebo, Kapchorwa, Kibuku, Kween, Manafwa, Mbale, Naminsindwa, Paillsa, Sironko and Tororo. Uganda’s Minister of Defence Oboth Oboth, was chief guest and was accompanied by an array of MPs from Bukedi led by host MP Apollo Yeri Ofwono.

