Tororo Archdiocese to finally build a ‘real’ cathedral

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | After decades ‘sheltering’ in what was originally St Peter’s College Chapel in Nyangole, the Tororo Archdiocese will mark the 10th anniversary of Dr Emmanuel Obbo as Archbishop by starting to build a new cathedral.

Archbishop Dr Obbo revealed the news that excited Christians on Sunday, at Holy Mass at St Kizito Primary School in Kampala, which was part of his Pastoral visit to the “virtual parish” of Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL). He was joined on this Pastoral visit by Bishop of Kotido – Rt. Rev. Dominic Eibu.

Dr Obbo revealed that for the last 10 years, it has been hard explaining to foreign visitors, that their current Cathedral was the seat of the Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese.

He said many visitors were unhappy that Tororo has the smallest cathedral in the country. Since there were many voices making the call for a new home, he had concluded that “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

“It was a challenge, so we had to think about building a new office and new cathedral. We opted for offices first, which are now done,” he said.

“We have done all the preliminary work to start building the cathedral. Now we need to put that in practice. All Basic Christian Communities are already giving us cement – in kind or cash,” the Archbishop said. The multi-billion cathedral will be built on Kwapa road in Tororo.

He encouraged Christians to attend the first annual Tororo Archdiocese Family Day set for November 23.

On the day, Christians will mark Dr Obbo’s 10th year as Archbishop, 25 years as Tororo Archdioceses and 70 years ( Platinum Jubilee) as a Diocese. There will be groundbreaking to launch construction of the cathedral.

The Archbishop’s Pastoral visit to Kampala was supposed to have been preceded by a sh1billion grand fundraising dinner in support of the renovation of St Anthony’s Hospital in Tororo. It was postponed, after organizers realized all MPs from Tororo Archdiocese would be engaged in a presidential tour of Bukedi district.

YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE MASS

Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among and Archbishop Dr. Obbo were supposed to grace the now postponed fundraising dinner at Rivonia Suites in Mbuya.

“It has been brought to our attention that H.E The President will be visiting Bukedi sub region from 8th -10th November, 2024. This implies that all political and technical leaders from the region will accompany the president. Due to this coincidence, it has been found fit to postpone the fundraising dinner to allow for the participation of all our leaders in the fundraising event when we finally hold it,” said Dr Henry Nakalet Opolot, chairperson Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL), in a brief statement last week.

The Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL) was founded with a mission to unite and strengthen the spiritual, moral, and social well-being of Christians originating from Tororo Archdiocese, especially those living outside its boundaries.

TADAL TOP LEADERS

Dr Henry Nakalet Opolot (PhD)- Chairperson

Counsel Charles Okoth Owor – Vice Chairperson

Rev. Fr. Philip Odii – Chaplain

John Oridi- Secretary General

Lilian Christine Akirapa- Treasurer

