Monday , April 14 2025
PICTORIAL: Kabaka Mutebi 70th birthday thanksgiving at Rubaga

The Independent April 14, 2025 The News Today Leave a comment

Archbishop welcomes the Nnabagereka for the thanksgiving mass at Rubaga. ALL PHOTOS BY @BugandaKingdom_ & @KlaArchdiocese

Rubaga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere Sunday presided over a special  thanksgiving mass to mark the 70th birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. “We thank God for the life His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. He has blessed us that the King is healthy, safe and sound. God is good that he brought us through the trials and tribulations,” said Katikiro of Buganda CP Mayiga. Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda planted a souvenir tree at Lubaga Cathedral after the thanksgiving, and proceeded to serve a cake in celebration.

 

The Nnabagereka cuts the cake to mark Kabaka’s 70th birthday. ALL PHOTOS BY @BugandaKingdom_ & @KlaArchdiocese

 

