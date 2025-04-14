PICTORIAL: Kabaka Mutebi 70th birthday thanksgiving at Rubaga

Rubaga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere Sunday presided over a special thanksgiving mass to mark the 70th birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. “We thank God for the life His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. He has blessed us that the King is healthy, safe and sound. God is good that he brought us through the trials and tribulations,” said Katikiro of Buganda CP Mayiga. Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda planted a souvenir tree at Lubaga Cathedral after the thanksgiving, and proceeded to serve a cake in celebration.

