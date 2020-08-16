PICTORIAL: Joshua Cheptegei back

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joshua Cheptegei returned home from Monaco, where two days ago he shattered the 5,000m World Record. He crossed the border from Kenya, where he landed earlier in the day on a Turkey Airways flight from Monaco. He is now headed to his training camp in Kapchorwa, where he will be isolated as per the COVID-19 SOPs for two weeks.

He returned with his colleagues Stephen Kissa, Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo.Cheptegei on Friday conquered Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old 5,000m world record by improving it by 1.99s at the restart of the coronavirus-hit Diamond League in Monaco.

The 2019 men’s 10,000 worlds champion clocked in 12 minutes 35.36 seconds to shatter Bekele’s previous best of 12:37.35 which was set in 2004.