PICTORIAL: A day of glory, celebration, and Pilsner King cheers as Buddu shines in Masaza Cup 2024

Thousands of fans attended the final of the Masaza Cup 2024 at Namboole Stadium, where Buddu County claimed their third title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over first-time finalists Kyaggwe. A powerful headed goal by Mike Walaga in the 22nd minute was all it took to decide the match, solidifying Buddu’s position as one of the competition’s most formidable teams.

Despite Kyaggwe’s dominance throughout the game, Buddu’s goalkeeper, Marvin Ssebirago, rose to the occasion, deflecting every attempt at goal and delivering a standout performance. His resilience ensured Buddu secured a clean sheet, ultimately clinching their third championship.

The atmosphere in the stadium reached a peak when the Kabaka of Buganda, King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, along with Crown Prince Wasajja and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, graced the event with their presence and personally handed over trophies to the victorious team.

Beyond the on-field action, the celebration for the jubilant Buddu fans was made even sweeter in the Pilsner King party section. With Pilsner King reasonably priced at UGX 2,000, fans enjoyed the familiar sounds from Masaka, thanks to popular DJ Suuna Ben, who energized the crowd. Other entertainers included Karole Kasita and DJ Aly Breezy.