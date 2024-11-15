Friday , November 15 2024
PICTORIAL: 60th anniversary of Uganda Martyrs canonization

Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere leading Mass to mark 60th anniversary since Uganda Martyrs were canonized at Munyonyo Martyrs Shine today. PHOTO BY LOUIS JADWONG

Munyonyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There were colorful scenes of worship and praise as Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere presided over celebrations by Kampala Ecclesiastical Province to mark the 60th Anniversary today of the Canonization of the Uganda Martyrs. Thousands converged on Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine for the  Diamond Jubilee celebrations attended by Bishops Joseph Zziwa of Kiyinda Mityana, Lawrence Mukasa of Kasana Luweero, Serverus Jjumba of Masaka and Christopher Kakooza of Lugazi. Back in time – on Mission Sunday, October 18th 1964 – the 22 Catholic Martyrs of Uganda were proclaimed Saints by Pope Paul VI in St Peter’s Basilica Rome. Charles Lwanga, Joseph Mukasa Balikuddembe, Mugagga, Andrew Kaggwa and their colleagues, laid the ground for religious faith in Uganda.  Sixty years later, a celebration was held today to mark the diamond jubilee that had best of dance, a powerful homily by the Archbishop, choir maestros doing their thing, and grand procession of priests. Politicians Salam Musumba and Justine Lumumba, plus former Joseph Mulwanyammuli Ssemwogerere joined in the celebration. It ended with the Bishops planting a tree in remembrance of the day.

Beautiful view of altar at Mass today

Traditional dance to welcome the Gospel.

