Archbishop: Catholics need not worry about census figures

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG & URN | Kampala Archbishop His Grace Dr Paul Ssemogerere has said he is more worried about Catholics, especially children, moving to other faiths, than by the portrayal by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) that church numbers are declining.

The Archbishop said he personally has no doubt about the size of Uganda’s Catholic population because, he is overwhelmed by numbers when he goes out for baptisms, confirmations and even weddings.

“I hope you saw the census results? They seem to indicate that Catholics have declined and many of you were concerned. I am not worried at all. The truth is that I am often overwhelmed by the number of children at baptisms,” Archbishop Ssemogerere told the congregation gathered at Rubaga on Sunday to celebrate the 58th Kampala Archdiocesan Day.

For confirmation, where it is the duty of the Bishop to anoint every child individually with oil, Dr Ssemogerere revealed that, he these days seeks help from priests to complete the ceremony.

“A Parish Priest recently even asked me for more fathers. He told me that there are so many Christians, and he needs help to manage the big number,” he said, quoting the bible verse ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few’.

The latest report from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) indicates that Catholics make up 37% of the national population. This represents a percentage decline from 39.3% in 2014 and 41.6% in 2002. Nevertheless, in absolute terms, the Catholic population has increased by 3,577,240, rising from 13,407,764 in 2014 to 16,985,004 in 2024.

Archbishop Ssemogerere, the first Catholic prelate to comment on the UBOS figures, contended that while these statistics may not fully represent the true extent of Catholic presence, they nonetheless underscore the urgent need for the Church to engage in reflection, especially on how it is handling the faith and expectations of the youth.

As the archbishop talked about the census figures, murmurs rippled through the congregation. He acknowledged that many Catholics expressed concern when the figures were first released, but he urged them not to worry about the reported numbers.

The UBOS data, which was briefly posted on the agency’s website and has since been pulled down as several people poked holes in it, showed that the highest concentration of Catholics in Uganda is in Karamoja (76.1%), Lango (63.9%), and West Nile (48%).Meanwhile, Busoga stands as the region with the fewest Catholics, at 16.9%.

The census further reported that traditional religious groups, including Anglicans and Muslims, have seen slight percentage decreases, while Pentecostal/evangelical christian denomination has grown, rising from 11.1% of the total population in 2014 to 14.7% in 2024.

While he cast doubt on the likely accuracy of the census data, Ssemogerere acknowledged that some Catholics, particularly young people, are turning to other denominations and this is seeing the faithful’s number to shrink.

He attributed this movement to the appeal of miracle-centered and prosperity-focused preaching found in other faiths. According to Ssemogerere, these messages draw in those searching for immediate answers or quick fixes, in contrast to the Catholic Church’s more traditional teachings.

The archbishop emphasized that, despite this migration, the Church should not compromise its core values. “True salvation requires commitment and sacrifice—it’s not about quick miracles,” he said. However, he noted the importance of adapting the Church’s evangelization efforts to resonate with the younger generation, promoting a deeper understanding of Catholic faith and values to counter the allure of prosperity-focused messages.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop referenced a recent encyclical from Pope Francis, calling on the faithful to renew their authentic devotion and to reject acts of individualism and greed. He expressed concern that society is currently plagued by these issues.

He cited the tragic death of over 20 people in the Kigoogwa tanker inferno as an example, suggesting that the greed of some of them to obtain fuel contributed to the disaster.

The Rubaga celebrations drew thousands of congregants from across the parishes of the archdiocese.

As is tradition, they participated in a triumphal march in their respective parishes and organizations after Mass, gathering in front of the archbishop to demonstrate their unity and allegiance to him as their shepherd.

Later, everyone was treated to a festive meal.

