PFF criticises UPDF involvement in civilian contracts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) has expressed concern over the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) involvement in government contract awards, warning that the practice is stunting the growth of local companies and poses a risk to the country’s economic development.

Addressing journalists at the PFF headquarters on Katonga Road in Kampala, the party’s Deputy President, Dr Lulume Bayiga, criticised the military’s increasing role in securing government contracts. He argued that local companies established by Ugandan taxpayers are being squeezed out as more projects are awarded to the army.

Bayiga alleged that the UPDF is securing contracts through processes that bypass procurement laws. According to him, the military has taken over projects involving the construction of schools, hospitals, and roads without oversight from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) or routine government inspections. He described the development as a “full militarisation” of government agencies.

“UPDF has cornered contracts in schools, hospitals, agriculture, and roads, yet Ugandans have capable companies here, but are not being given the chance. Taxpayer money flows to them unchecked, with no scrutiny and no oversight. This undermines civilian oversight of military businesses,” Bayiga said.

Bayiga warned that what he termed the militarisation of government agencies undermines local businesses and erodes civilian authority as UPDF influence expands across institutions. “Civilian companies apply but can’t compete with UPDF for contracts. This is Museveni’s way of sidelining civilian authority, the constitution be damned. The army is in parliament, courts, land, universities, police, where’s space left for civilians?” Bayiga questioned.

PFF has also urged opposition forces and religious leaders to unite against what it called increasing militarisation under President Yoweri Museveni’s government. The party cited the recently blocked prayers at Rubaga Cathedral as a worrying sign of what it described as creeping military control that could further intimidate civilian authority guaranteed under the Constitution.

The UPDF Engineering Brigade is currently handling several major government construction projects, including road construction and rehabilitation in Kampala and other parts of the country, as well as renovation works at Namboole Stadium. The move follows a 2021 presidential directive tasking the military with completing key infrastructure projects, reportedly to curb corruption and ensure timely completion.

However, private contractors have raised concerns that the arrangement undermines their businesses and compromises fair procurement processes. Some companies say they have been forced to lay off workers after their projects were taken over by the UPDF. Critics argue that the trend could tighten the military’s grip on Uganda’s civil infrastructure and potentially weaken civilian oversight.

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