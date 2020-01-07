People Power leaders not dissuaded by arrests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | People power pressure group leaders have said that they will stick to their planned nationwide consultation meetings, as part of the presidential bid for Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

The statement came hours after police foiled the group’s first consultative meeting in Gayaza, Wakiso district. Kyagulanyi, who intends to contest for the presidency when Uganda returns to the polls in 2021, was arrested alongside Bugiri Municipality Member of parliament Asuman Basalirwa, Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, Tonny Ssempebwa, the Kasangati LC III Chairperson and one Waiswa Mufumbira.

However, the group’s lawyers say that they did everything they were supposed to do under the law and that non-compliance with the law has been on the part of the police. Benjamin Katana, one of the lawyers says that blocking Kyagulanyi’s consultation and the subsequent arrest is a total violation of the law and appealed to the security forces to desist being used in partisan politics.

Several other youths were arrested following a day of running battles with people power supporters who took to the streets of Kasangati to challenge his arrest. David Louis Lubongoya, the People Power Movement’s Secretary-General described the events as political persecution.

He says that for Kyadondo in particular, the group had initially secured a venue at Gayaza Church of Uganda Secondary School which they communicated to Police. However, Lubongoya says, they learnt from the school administration that the Police had asked them not to host the meeting, prompting them to find another venue.

While Police says the meeting is supposed to be held indoors and not in a playground, the “People Power” leaders say police is simply hiding under the law to do politics by eliminating competition and blocking Kyagulanyi from doing what he is supposed to do under the provisions of the law.

Lubongoya says they intend to move to all parts of the country. The group plans to head to Gulu, Lira district on Wednesday and Adjumani on Thursday before travelling to Yumbe on Friday. According to their programme, they plan to be in Arua on Saturday and Zombo on Sunday.

Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi and Shadow Minister of Internal Affairs said police is engaged in the first front of an extension of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) apparatus. He adds that this is extremely unfair and that the law that regulates public order management doesn’t prescribe what police is demanding for.

URN