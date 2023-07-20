PDM: Karamoja leaders demand cash payments

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local leaders in the Karamoja sub-region are calling for a change in the disbursement of the Parish Development Model (PDM) fund. They are demanding that the funds be delivered in cash directly to the beneficiaries, rather than through electronic money transfers.

Currently, some districts in the region are disbursing the PDM funds to beneficiaries using the Post Bank Mobile Van or mobile money. However, there are concerns about poor network connectivity in districts like Nakapiripirit, Nabilatuk, Amudat, and Karenga, which could hinder cash transfer through mobile money.

In Nabilatuk district, beneficiaries have been issued ATM cards, raising concerns about the limited banking infrastructure in South Karamoja. Sylvia Awas, the Nabilatuk district woman member of parliament, expressed her dissatisfaction with the use of electronic money transactions due to the poor mobile network connectivity in the region.

She also highlighted the safety concerns, as beneficiaries may not be able to memorize their PINs, putting their funds at risk of being withdrawn without their knowledge. Awas called on the government to revise the fund disbursement approach and consider providing cash payments to avoid frustrations.

Esther Anyakun, the Nakapiripirit district woman member of parliament and State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees suggested that the bank van should travel to the villages to facilitate cash transactions since beneficiaries may not have the resources to travel to urban areas with banking services.

Anyakun also pointed out the limited number of mobile money outlets in urban areas, with some lacking the capacity to transact large amounts of money. She emphasized that electronic money transfers may be more feasible once network connectivity improves.

Anne Mary Namer, a resident of Lokapel village in Nabilatuk district, appealed for cash payments, citing the lack of mobile money outlets and poor network connectivity in her area.

“In my home, there is only one position that grabs the network, so I have to put my phone there so I can get calls. Our network is totally poor” Namer said. Bank officials defended the electronic cash transfer method, highlighting its security and the convenience it offers to beneficiaries who can access funds at any time of their choosing.

As of now, over 56 million Shillings have been disbursed to beneficiaries in Moroto, Napak, Nabilatuk, and Nakapiripirit districts through the PDM fund.

URN