Pastors ask government to reduce taxes on temperature guns

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastors in Busoga sub region want government to reduce taxes on temperature guns so as to make them affordable. Standard temperature guns cost between 230,000-250000 Shillings, which some pastors say is too costly since they have spent close to four months without operating.

This came up during a sensitization meeting on the recommended Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs by the Health Ministry held at Evangel church in Jinja city on Monday morning ahead of the much anticipated reopening of prayers houses.

The meeting attracted 500 pastors from Busoga sub region and the neighboring Buvuma, Buikwe and Kayunga districts.

Some of the requirements in the SOPs include general cleanness of the church premises, demarcation of the structures to accommodate small numbers so as to enable social distancing, provision of handwashing facilities, sanitizers and temperature guns.

Prossy Babalanda, a pastor attached to Ntinda victory family center told the meeting that she can’t afford the equipment required for reopening because she entirely depends on believers to finance their operations.

Zachariah Sserwadda, the Chairperson of Born Again Pastors in Jinja district, says government should purchase temperature guns for pastors operating in rural areas as most of them lack alternative sources of funding.

Irene Nangobi, the Lead Pastor of Wairaka first church of the Nazarene, says she will mobilize other church leaders and members alike to fundraise towards purchasing temperature guns other than relying on government aid, which might delay the process of reopening worship places.

********

URN