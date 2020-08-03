Pastors, 20 followers arrestedi Mbarara for defying COVID-19 guidelines

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbarara has arrested two pastors of Source of Healing church for conducting a church service contrary to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Following the confirmation of COVID19 cases in Uganda, President, Yoweri Museveni ordered all places of worship closed to ensure social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus.

The pastors, who include Masengo Rugabirwa and Ntungane Patrick, were found in their church located in Katete, Kakoba division, Mbarara City with of 20 members of their flock.

Samson Kasasira, Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson says police was notified by vigilant neighbours. Kasasira says the suspects will be charged with disobedience of lawful order and for being negligent likely to spread infection of disease.

He says the 22 suspects are held at Central Police Station Mbarara as investigations commence.

Their arrest comes after two confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mbarara, leading to the closure of five hotels.

Religious leaders have on several occasions appealed to government to open churches, for people to plead to God for mercy as the country eases the lockdown.

They have also draft standard operating procedures to guide the government easing the lockdown on churches.

URN