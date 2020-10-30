Pastor Yiga was a selfless man-Katikkiro Mayiga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has praised the late Pastor Augustine Yiga for being a selfless and hardworking man.

Mayiga says that Pastor Yiga started as a humble man, but his spirit of self-belief led him to achieve a lot of things in a short period, which should be an example to the young generation.

He made the remarks on Thursday at the Christian Revival Church in Kawaala, where he had visited to console Yiga’s family and Christians.

According to Mayiga, Yiga was also generous and was among the first people to contribute to the Ettoffali project in 2014.

Mayiga also appealed to the Pentecostal pastors to desist from conflicts but live in harmony.

“I always see the Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga of Catholics visiting Namirembe, the same with Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu why isn’t it possible in Pentecostal Churches, Mayiga asked.

Mayiga’s comments come after Pastor Jackson Senyonga, of Christian Life Church in Bwaise said that the deceased lived a sinful life.

Shortly after the death of Yiga, Ssenyonga convened a press conference and condemned Yiga as a false prophet who often took advantage of his female flock. He also claimed that Yiga faked miracles and impregnated young girls who were members of his Church.

