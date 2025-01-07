Pastor arrested after patient he tried to heal through prayer dies

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A pastor of the Pentecostal Church has been arrested after a patient he withdrew from treatment, died as he prayed for miraculous healing for him.

The incident occurred on Sunday when 36-year-old Sam Okoya, a resident of Cheele village, Oukoto Parish, Gogonyo Sub-County in Pallisa District, developed stomach complications and reportedly symptoms of malaria. Okoya was initially taken to a nearby drug shop for medical attention.

However, John Okanya, the lead pastor of Agape Born Again Church, and church member Suzan Amoding Joyce decided to remove him from the drug shop and brought him to their church for healing prayers.

According to Moses Kityo Mwanga, the Bukedi North Region Police Commander, the two individuals tied Okoya with ropes and prayed for him until he died. Upon realizing that Okoya had passed away, they fled the scene and abandoned the body in the church.

Locals alerted the police, prompting a manhunt for the duo. Police were able to apprehend Okanya and Joyce at their hideout later that day. They are currently being detained at Pallisa Central Police Station. The body was transported to Pallisa Hospital for a postmortem examination.

****

URN