Parliamentary aspirants restricted to four people on nomination day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliamentary Aspirants in Kampala have been restricted to moving with only four supporters, as they head out for the nomination. No aspirant will be allowed to reach the Electoral Commission office in Ntinda with more than four supporters and two vehicles, according to police.

Nominations for parliamentary aspirants are expected to start on Thursday and run until Friday, October 16, 2020.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire together with Nakawa Resident District Commissioner Anderson Burora said no procession will be allowed on both days, and urged all aspirants to adhere to the guidelines to avoid trouble with security agencies.

Burora said aspirants who will attempt to arrive at the nomination venue with convoys should be prepared to face the consequences but also that could be enough to completely deny them a chance for being nominated.

“It is important to note that the Electoral Commission is located in a commercial and residential area. We shall not allow processions in Nakawa Division where the nomination is going to take place. If someone has an intention for not being nominated, then he should come in a procession,” Burora said.

The guidelines were reached in the meeting between Kampala police leadership, traffic police commanders, RDCs and some army officials. Police is also expected to release traffic guidelines, including the routes that aspirants from various divisions of Kampala will use to access the Electoral Commission offices.

Owoyesigyire said police does not expect aspirants to flout guidelines because it will also help to prevent traffic congestion in the City. “Trust me we shall stop processions because they are illegal,” Owoyesigyire said.

Kampala has 10 elective positions for MPs but these positions have attracted over 80 candidates. By Tuesday, 75 aspirants in Kampala had booked nomination times at the commission.

********

URN