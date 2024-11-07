Fist fight, walkout fail to halt passing of National Coffee Bill

End of the road for the Uganda Coffee Development Authority – UCDA

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has passed the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, effectively dissolving the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

The passage of the Bill, which reshapes the country’s coffee regulatory framework, took place during a plenary sitting on Wednesday amid heightened tensions and a walkout led by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi.

The session began, with opposition legislators clashing on the floor shortly after State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru introduced a separate bill, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Repeal Bill, 2024.

The sitting was suspended twice by Speaker Anita Among, first for 30 minutes following a scuffle involving Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake and Kilak North MP Anthony Akol. Zaake alleged the presence of a firearm in the chamber, sparking chaos as he attempted to confront the Speaker’s bodyguard, leading to a physical altercation with Akol.

Following the first suspension, Speaker Among returned to announce a second suspension and ordered the removal of 12 MPs, including Zaake and Akol, for inciting violence.

Others suspended included Wakayama Musoke, MP Nansana Municipality; Shamim Malende, Kampala Woman MP; Susan Mugabi, Kalangala District Woman MP; Isaiah Sasaga, MP Budadiri West; Evans Kanyike, MP Bukoto East; Asinasi Nyakato, Hoima City Woman MP; Frank Kabuye, MP Kassanda North; and, Charles Tebandeke, MP Bbaale County; Alozyious Mukasa, MP Rubaga North; and Derrick Nyeko, MP Makindye East.

“I am proceeding to name and suspend these members for three consecutive sittings,” ruled Among, invoking Rule 88 (2) to mandate their immediate departure.

We can’t go on like this! pic.twitter.com/nV6yAMJzP0 — Norbert Mao (@norbertmao) November 6, 2024

The opposition then walked out in protest over alleged mistreatment by security and restrictions on journalists, who were initially removed from the press gallery.

Ssenyonyi condemned the handling of opposition MPs and the press, stating, “Members can’t be bundled up, beaten up in this House; the Media was thrown out as if a crime was being committed.”

After the second resumption, with a primarily National Resistance Movement (NRM) presence, the House proceeded with the contentious National Coffee Bill, ultimately passing it with 305 votes in favour.

The Bill allows for a three-year transitional period and mandates that the Agriculture Minister draft regulations within six months to guide the new structure for coffee regulation.

Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze expressed gratitude for the bill’s passage, assuring that the Ministry would work to strengthen the coffee sector. “Coffee is indeed our premium beverage in this country. We shall continue to support the value chain, ensuring that Uganda’s coffee reaches international markets and that quality control is maintained,” Tumwebaze said.

The opposition, particularly MPs from coffee-growing regions, strongly opposed the dissolution of UCDA, arguing that Uganda risks losing international certifications vital for its coffee exports. They argued that UCDA’s 32-year legacy was key to maintaining standards and ensuring global competitiveness. In response, the government assured that the Ministry’s new coffee department would retain expertise and ensure smooth transitions.

In the days preceding the vote, opposition MPs and coffee farmers, supported by Buganda Kingdom representatives, voiced concerns, chanting “Museveni, leave our coffee.” Their efforts to block the bill failed after they were outvoted 159 to 77 in a preliminary vote.

Adding to the controversy, President Yoweri Museveni met with the NRM caucus days earlier, reportedly warning opposition MPs against obstructing the rationalization process.

At Parliament, all MPs, including Speaker Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, underwent intensive security checks upon entry to Parliament.

In a heated exchange, Ssenyonyi challenged the Speaker over perceived biases, suggesting her past remarks were tribally motivated. The Speaker, while denying any intent to apologize, insisted her statements were taken out of context. “If anybody feels I said what the Leader of Opposition claims, they should present evidence,” she said.

The Bill’s passage marks a significant shift in Uganda’s coffee industry, as oversight transitions to a new department within the Agriculture Ministry, amid continued debate over the impact on Uganda’s coffee standing on the international stage.

The fist fight

November 6, 2024 will also be remembered for the chaos that erupted in Parliament on Kilak North MP Anthony Akol clashed with Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake. This was during the House’s reconvening to debate the controversial National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024.

The chaos started after Akol took over Zaake’s seat to make a point of order on the floor. When Zaake returned to take up his seat, he found Akol occupying it and tried to push him off.

In a video circulating on social media, Akol responded by punching Zaake several times until he fell to the floor.

Earlier, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among evoked Rule 9 and declared a free sitting, given the huge number of MPs in the Chambers.

Following the chaos, Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among was seen hastily taken out of the chambers by her security detail.

Before the Chaos, Francis Zaake had informed the Speaker that a security operative had entered the chambers with a gun. Among directed the sergeant at arms to search the operative, but no gun was found.

At the time of filing this report, the house had resumed and MPs are moving to consider the Uganda National Roads Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2024, and mainstream its functions to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The Speaker also suspended 12 MPs. They are Akol, Farncis Zaake, Frank Kabuye, Derrick Nyeko, Susan Mugabi, Charles Tebandeke, Ronald Kanyike and Shamim Malende.

Others are Aloyius Mukasa, Wakayima Musoke, Asinansi Nyakato and Isaiah Ssasaga.

In the morning, there was heavy deployment at Parliament as Opposition Members of Parliament mobilized to block the third reading of the Coffee Bill.

Members of Parliament, staff and visitors accessing parliament at the main gate and eastern gates opposite the National Theater were being screened thoroughly before they were allowed in.

Deployment was also around the Nile Avenue roundabout, the National Theatre and the main gate of Parliament.

*****

URN