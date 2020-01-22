Parliament gets two new backbench commissioners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has approved the nomination of Solomon Silwany, the Bukooli Central Member of Parliament and Safia Naluke Juuko, the National PwD representative in Parliament as the new backbench commissioners.

The two will sit on the Parliamentary Commission, the highest decision-making organ of Parliament. It is comprised of the Speaker of Parliament, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of Government Business, the Leader of Opposition, the Finance Minister and four backbench commissioners.

Silwany and Nalule replace Usuk County MP Peter Ogwang and his counterpart Robinah Nabbanja who were appointed Minister of State for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance and Minister of Health in charge of General duties respectively.

The Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa presented the two names to Parliament on Tuesday. According to the Nankabirwa, the two were chosen from a list of 32 MPs who had shown interest in the two seats.

The two other backbench commissioners are Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye, the sole commissioner from the opposition side in Parliament and workers MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara (NRM).

Meanwhile Patrick Nsamba Oshabe, the Kassanda North MP has been replaced by Kassanda South MP Simeo Nsubuga in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-CPA. Nsamba has been representing the government in the CPA since 2016.

However, a cross-section of MPs expressed mixed reactions to Nsamba’s removal.

Manjiya County MP, John Baptist Nambeshe, and Amuru Woman MP Lucy Akello noted that the removal of Nsamba is a move to reward loyal members regardless of the competency of those who oppose government decisions.

URN