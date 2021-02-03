Parliament demands free COVID-19 tests, subsidized treatment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have appealed to government to review the COVID-19 test costs and ensure that those who test positive get affordable treatment.

The call was made during a special sitting this afternoon in which Parliament paid tribute to legislators who have succumbed to COVID-19 in recent months. They include the Second Deputy Prime Minister AlHajj Ali Kirunda Kivejinja and Kyotera Woman MP Robina Ssentongo.

Kivejinja, 85, died at Mulago National Referral Hospital while Ssentongo, 58, breathed her last at the Agakhan Hospital in Nairobi, in December. Earlier, Parliament had lost the

Kamuli Municipality MP Rehema Watongola and Pallisa Woman MP Faith Alupo, who succumbed to the same disease.

Gen Moses Ali, the First Deputy Prime Minister described Kivejinja as a strong advocate for good and democratic governance who served in positions of influence. Kivejinja also served as Minister of East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Minister for Internal Affairs, Relief and Social Rehabilitation, and Information Minister, among others.

The Leader of Opposition-LOP in Parliament Betty Aol Ocan said that it was absurd that the country is losing national leaders to COVID-19 and demanded that COVID-19 tests be free and the treatment for victims subsidized.

Currently, the government is not carrying out free COVID-19 tests, yet the cheapest test from the approved test centres costs 200,000 Shillings. According to Aol, many Ugandans cannot afford testing and the huge bills required to treat victims.

Buliisa County MP Stephen Mukitale Biraahwa said that death of Kivejinja was premature since Uganda had not yet reached consensus on having a national dialogue, a point where his wealth of experience and wisdom would help.

But Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa expressed disappointment at government’s failure to accord Kivejinja a decent burial. She said that mourners were not provided with food and the tents at the burial ceremony were provided by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga defended Parliament saying Kivejinja’s burial was entirely a state funeral.

Meanwhile, MPs also paid tribute to the deceased legislator Ssentongo who they commended for her passion in the fight against HIV and the health care system in the country. Ssentongo was the head of Kivotu Mobile, a social work Non-Governmental Organisation -NGO fighting against HIV/AIDs in greater Masaka. The MP’s husband Joseph Ssentongo as well as sister succumbed to the virus weeks after her death.

Moses Ali described Ssentongo as a very active and dedicated member of the Democratic Party-DP, who oversaw the implementation of government programmes in Kyotera district. LOP Ocan described the legislator as one who loved her party, consistent, God-fearing and used her position to help others.

