Parliament demands answers on conduct of LDUs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has demanded answers from government following acts of brutality by Local Defence Unit.

Last week, President Museveni banned public transport and markets. The police and LDU personnel who were deployed to enforce the directive were accused of beating vendors and boda boda cyclists.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga in her communication to MPs questioned the operations of the LDUs. Kadaga demanded answers from government saying the LDUs are not supposed to brutalise Ugandans.

Kadaga also said Parliament will be ending plenary at 5:00 pm as a measure to allow Parliament staff and MPs go back home early before the curfew.

The Minister of finance Matia Kasaija said that government will hold all security personnel accountable for brutalizing Ugandans.

Amelia Kyambadde, the Minister for Trade said cabinet discussed the matter of LDUs and the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) General David Muhoozi pledged to discipline the local defence Unit members.

******

URN