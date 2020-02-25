Parliament attackers complain of torture

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The two youths being tried at City hall for raiding parliament have complained of being denied treatment at Luzira prisons.

Mutaasa Kafeero and Darfala Ssenjako were remanded to Luzira prisons by City Hall Magistrate, Fatuma Nabirye on Friday last week minutes after being charged with malicious damage to property and trespass.

Trouble for the duo started on Wednesday last week when they jumped from the Public gallery in parliament into the chambers to protest corruption disrupting parliamentary work.

They were apprehended by the Sergeant-At-Arms and taken to the Central Police Station-CPS Kampala where they claim they were tortured by security personnel.

This morning, Mutasa Kafeero told City Hall Magistrate, Fatuma Nabirye that he was assaulted badly and is now vomiting and passing blood.

According to Kafeero, they have tried to seek for treatment in vain, adding that they have even been denied access to their personal doctors.

Darfala Sekkajo, who had visible injury on his head, also says that he was tortured and hit on the head with a baton.

The Defense Lawyer, Nathan Mpenja has since made two applications one for acquittal on grounds that the accused were tortured and the other for bail just in case the first application isn’t successful.

The state didn’t raise objection to the bail applications but asked court to place stringent bail terms on the suspects.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter to 2:30 pm when he she will deliver her ruling on both applications.

******

URN