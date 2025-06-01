Paris win Champions League: Désiré Doué double helps secure record-breaking final win against Inter

Munich, Germany | THE INDEPENDENT | Paris Saint-Germain are the 24th different champions in European Cup history following a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter in the UEFA Champions League final in Munich.

Inter had trailed for only 17 minutes of their 14-game campaign prior to the final, but it did not take long for them to fall behind on this occasion. Vitinha picked the first lock with a perfectly-weighted pass for Désiré Doué, who in turn showed silky skill to square for Hakimi to convert from close range against his former club.

Ousmane Dembélé provided the silver-service assist on 20 minutes, racing clear down the left before checking back on the edge of the penalty area to locate Doué. The 19-year-old needed one touch with his chest to take control and another with his right foot to fire in a shot which deflected in off Federico Dimarco.

The Nerazzurri settled as the half wore on but had only off-target headers from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram to show for their efforts.

Though there was renewed vigour from Simone Inzaghi’s side after the break, it was Les Rouge-et-Bleu who once again had the creative and clinical edge. It was Vitinha’s turn to drive decisively from midfield just after the hour, exchanging passes with Dembélé before sliding through for Doué to drill emphatically into the bottom right of the goal.

It was a different corner but the same result ten minutes later, Dembélé laying on his second assist of the night for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who fired low into the net.

Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a stunning save to keep out Thuram and there was still time for Senny Mayulu to apply the record-breaking flourish. Mayulu, also 19, combined neatly with fellow replacement Bradley Barcola before smashing a powerful strike in off a post. Paris had secured the biggest-ever margin of victory in a European Cup final.

****

SOURCE: UEFA MEDIA

****

RELATED STORY