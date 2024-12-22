Panic in Pader district as cow gives birth to two-headed calf

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Paiula Central Village, Tokoto Parish in Paiula Sub-County, Pader District, were shocked after a cow gave birth to a calf with two heads, four ears, and four eyes on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The rare occurrence, which happened around 12:30 PM, drew crowds of curious villagers struggling to make sense of the bizarre incident.Unfortunately, the calf did not survive long after delivery.

Paiula sub-county district councilor Mr. Balex Okello said the calf got stuck inside the mother’s womb, forcing residents to intervene to enable its delivery.

“People were shocked. We’ve never seen such a thing happen here before,” he remarked.

Lawrence Kwoyelo, the owner of the cow, noted strange signs before the delivery.

“The cow became restless, lost weight, and its color changed. We were frightened when it gave birth to a calf with two heads,” he said, adding that villagers feared it was a curse.

Veterinary doctor Dr. Boniface Olara dismissed such fears, explaining the anomaly as a rare congenital disorder caused by incomplete cell division during pregnancy.

“This condition is purely biological, not a curse or bad omen,” Dr. Olara clarified.

Despite scientific explanations, many residents remain unsettled. Meanwhile, the mother cow survived the delivery, bringing some relief to the worried community.

URN