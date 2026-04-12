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Pakistani PM meets U.S. JD Vance: statement

The Independent April 12, 2026 WORLD Leave a comment

U.S. Vice President JD Vance (C, front) arrives at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on April 11, 2026. U.S. delegates led by Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan on Saturday morning for talks with Iran, according to sources. (Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD | Xinhua |  Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Vance arrived here on Saturday for talks with the Iranian team to end the recent hostilities in the Middle East region.

Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, Sharif expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continuing its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region.

On the same day, the prime minister met with the Iranian team that arrived earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several U.S. Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, Axios reported, citing an unidentified official.

Axios said the move was not coordinated with Iran, marking the first time that U.S. warships have crossed the strait since the beginning of the war.

However, Iranian media reported that no U.S. vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz yet, and a U.S. destroyer turned back from the Strait after Iran’s warning. ■

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