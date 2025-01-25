Pader proposes 5-year strategy to combat stray animals

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Pader District have proposed a five-year strategy to address the growing issue of stray animals, which are destroying crops and worsening hunger in the region. The district agricultural officer, Seydou Adolatona Opoka, emphasized the urgency of the situation during a recent briefing.

“Due to a poor mindset toward animal management, many farmers leave their animals to roam, leading to the destruction of food crops,” Opoka said. The district’s plan includes establishing holding grounds to detain stray animals. Owners will face court orders, and the animals may be auctioned to compensate victims. “We cannot allow this to continue. Roaming animals are driving families into poverty and food insecurity,” he added.

The strategy also involves hiring trucks to collect stray animals from trading centers, with the plan to be implemented once the district council passes the proposed resolution. Tito Okello, Chairperson of Pajule Town Council, linked the problem to cultural habits in the region.

“Our culture of leaving animals to roam has made them targets for thieves and a cause of hunger. When animals destroy crops, it leads to food shortages and famine,” Okello said. He urged locals to adopt practices that protect both crops and livestock. Okello also advised victims to seek legal redress. “If your property is destroyed, take the necessary legal steps to ensure compensation,” he stated.

Farmers are already feeling the impact of stray animals on their livelihoods. Evelyn Akanyo, a farmer in Paibwor, Ajan Sub-County, shared her frustration. “I lost my one-acre cassava garden to roaming animals in just a few days. I have seven children to feed and school fees to pay.

This is a disaster,” she lamented. Pader District Police Commander, SP Jackson Bogere, revealed an increase in animal theft cases, rising from 23 in 2023 to 65 in 2024, especially among stray animals. “We warn against third-party interference in recovering stolen animals. Let the law take its course,” Bogere said, reiterating the government’s tough stance on theft.

The district hopes that this plan will reduce the stray animal problem, improve food security, and restore order for farmers in Northern Uganda. The Animals (Straying) Act (Cap. 40) makes provision for the seizure and detainment of stray animals by an administrative, veterinary, or police officer, with the disposal or release of animals ordered by a magistrate.

****

URN