Pader district leaders tasked to embrace malaria vaccination drive

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pader District leaders have been asked to embrace the malaria vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Health planned to start administering the novel R21 malaria vaccine to children under two years old to boost their immunity against one of the most dangerous diseases contributing to their mortality.

According to the design, the vaccination is scheduled to begin on April 01st this year, when inoculation will be administered to children in four dosages: at six, seven, eight and eighteen months of age.

Dr. Jude Asimwe, a national Integrated Community Case Management (ICCM) trainer from the Ministry of Health, emphasized the importance of strong district leadership in ensuring the success of the campaign.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda will incorporate the R21 Matrix-M vaccine into the routine immunization of children starting in April, prioritizing districts with high malaria transmission. Children aged 6 to 24 months will receive four doses, with three at 6, 7, and 8 months, followed by a booster at 18 months. The target coverage per dose is 80% to 85%.

Dr. Asimwe reassured parents that the vaccine is safe, citing myths associated with vaccines, especially during the COVID-19 period. He noted that malaria vaccines have side effects similar to other childhood immunizations. However, he urged the continued use of mosquito nets and other preventive measures, as vaccination alone does not offer complete protection. He also called for community sensitization and mobilization to ensure widespread vaccine uptake.

Pader District Biostatistician Isaac Omoding raised concerns about inconsistent vaccine and medicine deliveries, urging better supervision to prevent shortages and wastage. He noted that expired rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) had been found among Village Health Teams (VHTs) in the previous periods.

Cyprian Odong, the district malaria focal person and Acholibur HC III in charge, reported that within six months, 772 children under five tested positive for malaria out of 2,000 tested, with a mortality rate of 22.8%. In the entire population, 26,311 cases were recorded out of 60,647 tests conducted.

34 health facilities and 1,754 VHT members will be supporting the vaccination drive. The district health department is optimistic that the campaign will significantly reduce malaria-related deaths and hospitalizations.

URN