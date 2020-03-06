PAC tasks Auditor General to carry out forensic audit on Gulu University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Auditor General, John Muwanga to carry out a forensic audit on the financial accounts of Gulu University for the financial year 2017/2018 citing misappropriation of funds.

PAC vice chairperson Okin Ojara raised the matter tyesterday afternoon while interfacing with officials from the University in regard with the Auditor General’s report for the subsequent financial year 2018/2019.

In his communication, Ojara expressed concern that the entity has for the past three consecutive financial years received a qualified opinion on its accounts by the Auditor General something indicating that the finances of the university were not handed well.

A qualified opinion means a statement issued by an auditor accompanying an entity’s audited financial statements suggesting that the financial information provided by the entity is limited in scope or a material issue with regard to the application of generally accepted accounting principles.

Ojara put it to the University acting secretary, Asaf Adebua that his committee could not proceed with its scrutiny of the entity’s 2017/2018 financial year audit queries and instead asked the Auditor General to carry out a forensic audit on the accounts looking into details the issues raised.

He revealed that PAC had received a petition from one of the Gulu University staff highlighting a number of financial misappropriations during the financial year but the committee could not form an opinion on the raised complaints pending a forensic audit.

Adebua took note of the committee’s directive but committed to ensure improvement in the University’s accounts.

In his 2017/2018 financial year report, Auditor General John Muwanga highlighted failure by the University to fully implement planned activities like drawing a master plan and business plan for the seven pieces of land. He also indicated failure to rehabilitate the Dean of students Block, Academic Registrar’s Block and Planning Block.

He further revealed that of the approved budget of Shillings 39 billion, the University received up to over 40.6 billion shillings, beyond what it had budgeted. Another Shillings 5 billion domestic arrears relating to allowances, employee costs, goods and services were not disclosed in the entity’s final financial statement.

“Review of Council minutes revealed that the University lost UGX.48,527,800, which had been withdrawn by an accounts staff from the bank. The matter was reported to police and investigated.The University Council resolved that the funds be recovered from the officer. However, audit noted that only UGX.15,000,000 had been recovered by the time of audit in October 2018. The unrecovered amount was not disclosed in the financial statements, contrary to financial regulations,” said Auditor General Muwanga in part.

