Over 7,000 illegal gaming machines worth Shs8.8 billion seized across Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 7,000 illegal gaming machines worth Shs8.8 billion have been seized across Uganda over the past five years in operations aimed at curbing unlicensed gaming and protecting the public from exploitation. The enforcement operations, conducted from the 2021/2022 financial year to date, targeted unlicensed gaming activities in various parts of the country.

According to Jackline Kamakune, Senior Communication Officer at the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), the seized equipment includes television sets, slot machines, fish tables, and assorted spare parts. Of the confiscated items, 6,303 machines valued at over Shs6.2 billion have already been destroyed. Kamakune highlighted the significant risks posed by illegal gaming machines.

“Unlike regulated machines, these devices lack oversight, meaning that outcomes can be manipulated, payouts may not be honored, and player data could be compromised. Additionally, such machines often contribute to financial crimes, including money laundering, since they operate outside the legal framework.”

She emphasized that regulated gaming ensures fairness and transparency, noting that licensed operators must follow responsible gaming standards and contribute to government revenue. “Regulated gaming ensures that all machines meet strict fairness and transparency standards. Licensed gaming operators are required to adhere to responsible gaming policies, provide player protection measures, and contribute to national revenue through taxation and licensing fees,” Kamakune added.

The NLGRB said the operations form part of its mandate to regulate and supervise the gaming industry in Uganda. The board has been working closely with security agencies to ensure compliance with gaming laws and protect vulnerable groups, particularly minors. During a media engagement in Gulu City on Friday, Kamakune urged journalists to take an active role in raising public awareness about responsible gaming and illegal operations.

Deo Arnold Mafabi, Senior Auditor Compliance at NLGRB, advised punters to gamble responsibly by only using disposable income and not expecting guaranteed wins. “This will promote responsible gaming and reduce psychological harm caused when you place a bet and lose.” Mafabi also encouraged players to use licensed gaming operators, citing benefits such as certified machines, fair odds, and protection of personal information.

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