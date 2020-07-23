Over 58 arcades to remain closed- Minister Kyambadde

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 58 arcades will remain closed indefinitely for failure to cooperate with the Covid-19 Inspection Task force that was instituted by President, Yoweri Museveni to assess their compliance with the Standing Operating Procedures-SOPs.

Addressing journalists at the government owned media center on Wednesday, the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Minister, Ameria Kyambadde, said proprietors of the affected arcades blocked the task force from accessing their buildings for inspection.

Some of the requirements include that the building must have proper aeration, good lighting, sufficient space for the occupants and entrances.

Kyambadde says the proprietors of some of the affected arcades failed to fulfill the conditions for reopening as they opted to meet the minor requirements like buying sanitizers and temperature guns.

She says the arcades will remain closed until they comply with the inspection requirements.

Kyambadde also reiterated Museveni’s position that salon operators and traders provide temperature guns for use on their premises, saying government isn’t ready to provide everything.

Our reporter was unable to establish the affected arcades.

