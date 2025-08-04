Over 50 al-Shabab fighters killed in southern Somalia

MOGADISHU | Xinhua | The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) confirmed on Sunday that its troops, backed by Somali government forces, killed more than 50 al-Shabab militants during fierce fighting in Bariire town in southern Somalia on Friday.

In a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, AUSSOM also refuted media reports alleging heavy casualties among its soldiers in Bariire.

“AUSSOM wishes to clarify that its forces, in coordination with the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), initiated a major offensive to recapture Bariire town on Aug. 1,” the AU mission said, responding to claims made by al-Shabab regarding the destruction of AU-owned armored personnel carriers and the retreat of AUSSOM troops following intense fighting in Bariire.

“The joint military operation has resulted in substantial losses for the terrorist group, with over 50 al-Shabab militants killed and many others sustaining serious injuries,” AUSSOM said.

The agriculturally rich Bariire town, which lies about 60 km southwest of Mogadishu, is one of the strategic areas located in the Lower Shabelle region along the Shabelle River.

Local residents said the fighting on Friday was the most intense in recent days between the militants and allied forces.

“AUSSOM and SNAF troops are determined to recapture Bariire town and other territories still under al-Shabab control to ensure lasting peace and security for the people of Somalia,” said El Hadji Ibrahima Boly Diene, special representative of the AU Commission Chairperson for Somalia and head of AUSSOM. ■