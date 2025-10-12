Over 3,000-yr-old military fortress discovered in Egypt’s North Sinai

CAIRO, EGYPT | Xinhua | Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced Saturday the discovery of a New Kingdom period (1550-1069 BC) military fortress in the country’s northeastern North Sinai province.

The fortress, located at the Tell El-Kharouba site in the Sheikh Zuweid area, is one of the largest and most important found along the ancient Horus Military Road, situated near the Mediterranean coast, the ministry said in a statement.

It highlights the advanced military planning of New Kingdom rulers who built defensive structures to protect Egypt’s eastern border and secure one of the most strategic routes linking Ancient Egypt with Palestine, the ministry said.

Initial studies showed the fortress underwent several phases of restoration throughout history, it said.

The Egyptian archaeological mission continues excavations despite challenges from shifting sand dunes, hoping to discover the military port that served the fortress, it added.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the mission uncovered a 105-meter-long southern wall, a 2.2-meter-wide side entrance, and 11 defensive towers of the fortress, and a 75-meter-long zigzag wall dividing the fortress north and south that surrounds a residential area for soldiers.

“The discovery of this massive fortress is an important step in reconstructing the full picture of Egypt’s defensive network along the eastern border during the New Kingdom,” demonstrating it was “a state of strong institutions capable of protecting its land and borders,” he added. ■