Over 2000 names missing from NRM party registers in Serere

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party members in Serere districts are puzzled over the disappearance of more than 2000 names from the register, ahead of party primaries this Friday.

Michael Olobo, the NRM District Chairperson Serere says that they registered 62,000 members during the update exercise early this year. However, about 2,000 were found missing during the update exercise which ended on September 1.

Olobo says they need a fresh list of voters in the NRM register to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

Sam Irioko, the NRM Registrar in Serere says some names were transferred to other villages without the knowledge of the members. He cited Amuria Village in Pingire Sub County, where only 45 out of 131 voters were left in the register.

Irioko says the matter has been reported to head office where they have been advised to consider anyone whose names were erroneously deleted.

Levy Agolor, a resident of Pachoto Village in Kateta Sub County says that he has been participating in NRM primaries since the return of political parties in Uganda, but was surprised to see his name and the entire family of eight members deleted from the register. Agolor suspects that this was an act of malice.

Meanwhile, similar reports of missing names have been recorded in Katakwi districts, although on a smaller scale. However, the NRM District Chairman for Katakwi, Edeket John Opio and his registrar Patrick Imeri declined to comment on the matter.

********

URN