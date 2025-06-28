Over 1,650 hospitality professionals upskilled as Diageo Bar Academy seeks excellence

Diageo Bar Academy continues to upskill players in the hospitality sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to standardize the hospitality industry while enhancing service excellence, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL)’s Diageo Bar Academy 2025 training program has continued to build the skills of bartenders, waiters, and waitresses across the country.

According to Steven Baguma, UBL’s Reserve Ambassador, the two-month training initiative has so far upskilled 1,650 hospitality professionals, significantly improving their competitiveness within the sector.

He made these remarks on 26th June 2025 during a training session for over 30 staff members at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“We have been on a two-month marathon training waiters and bartenders through our Diageo Bar Academy face-to-face programme. As we near the end of the sessions, I’m pleased to share that we have trained 1,650 hospitality professionals, including waiters and bartenders,” Baguma said.

Uganda’s growing hospitality and tourism industries demand well-trained staff to create exceptional guest experiences. The programme is in line with national efforts to raise service standards and support tourism sector growth.

Baguma noted that the programme, mainly conducted in Kampala and Entebbe, has already shown positive results, with many participants excited about the opportunity to learn.

“They’re now hooked on our Diageo Bar Academy website, where they can continue learning and earn certificates independently. The site is full of resources—for aspiring mixologists, bar managers, cocktail makers, and those keen to master customer care and proper service. In fact, there are over 20 courses available that can skill someone to the level of a college-certified professional,” he explained.

Jane Apio, Diageo Master Bar Academy (MBA) trainer, highlighted the programme’s impact on women in the sector, noting a rise in female participation in bartending.

“With the DBA programme, we follow a step-by-step approach starting with theory, followed by practical sessions, and then enrolling participants onto the website for continued learning. This initiative is empowering women. Previously, many were limited to waitress roles, today, more are stepping into bartending and even aspiring to become trainers like myself. We’re proud to see women taking up these opportunities,” said Apio.

She added, “The resources provided can elevate someone from entry-level roles like cleaning or waitressing to becoming a bartender or even a trainer. The more we equip staff with knowledge, the better they perform, especially in customer service which is a major boost for the industry.”

The training programme aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan III, which prioritises workforce skills development. With 800,000 young people entering the labour force annually (World Bank, 2024), initiatives like the Diageo Bar Academy are critical to bridging the skills gap and creating meaningful employment opportunities.