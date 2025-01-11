Over 15,000 farmers to specialize in coffee, cocoa farming in Pader

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 15,000 farmers in Pader District are set to specialize in coffee and cocoa farming under the National Development Plan 4 (NDP4).

This initiative, spearheaded by the district agricultural office, aims to improve household incomes and combat poverty by focusing on these lucrative perennial cash crops.

Seydou Opoka Adolatona, the district agricultural officer, emphasized the potential of coffee and cocoa to uplift communities. “These crops are sustainable and offer significant economic benefits,” he said. “Once planted, they require minimal recurring costs, unlike rotational crops. This makes them ideal for farmers looking for stable and long-term income sources.”

Farmers under the program will each dedicate at least two acres to cultivating these crops, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries and Operation Wealth Creation providing seedlings, training, and irrigation facilities.

Martin Okello, a member of the Puranga Coffee and Dairy Farming Society, highlighted the advantages of these crops compared to traditional staples like maize. “Coffee fetches 5,000 shillings per kilogram, while cocoa earns 25,000 shillings per kilogram,” he said.

Okello’s group, which comprises 40 farmers, is expanding their production while addressing challenges like water shortages by investing in irrigation systems.

“These crops require less labour once planted, which makes them more profitable in the long run,” he added.

Manachi Latigo Onek, a seasoned coffee farmer from Atanga sub-county, shared similar enthusiasm but warned of challenges. Despite harvesting five sacks of coffee in 2020 from his four-acre farm, erratic weather and limited access to extension services have hindered growth.

Onek urged the government to provide more training, better market access, and support with irrigation systems.

The district agricultural office is taking steps to address these challenges. In addition to distributing seedlings, the district is promoting irrigation, conducting soil tests, and training farmers on best practices.

Despite limited staffing, with only 25% of required extension workers available, the district is determined to achieve large-scale production.

In 2023, Pader sold two tons of processed coffee, and officials are confident of surpassing this figure in the coming year. “With over 15,000 farmers on board and ready markets in place, Pader District is poised to become a leader in coffee and cocoa farming,” Opoka stated.

