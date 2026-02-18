Over 100 suspects remanded for public disturbances in Kampala and Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority City Hall Court has remanded more than 100 suspects on charges related to disturbing public peace across Kampala and Wakiso Districts. The suspects, including two women, were arraigned before Grade One Magistrate Edgar Karakire and denied the charges. They were arrested over the weekend during a joint security operation aimed at curbing crime.

The arrests were made in areas including Nansana West Ward, Kyebando Gganda, Nansana Municipality, Kitukutwe Zone, Kiwologoma Zone, Namugongo, Nsawo Zone in Kira Municipality, Kyanja, and other identified crime hotspots within Kampala’s Central Business District.

The suspects were accused of offenses related to possession of narcotic substances and involvement in criminal activities affecting residents. During court proceedings, it was revealed that some of the accused were caught smoking opium in public and assaulting pedestrians with the intent to steal their belongings. Others were found in possession of stolen property, including ladies’ bags and phones.

They have been charged under the Local Governments (Kampala City Council) Maintenance of Law and Order Ordinance. Most of the accused have denied the charges. One of the case files included suspects Collins Ovate, Francis Kasule, Farouq Ssemanda, Nobert Asiku, and Simon Asiku, all aged between 24 and 30, except Kasule, who is 47.

Since the accused did not have sureties available in court, they were remanded to Luzira Prison until March 2, 2026. On that date, they will be able to present bail applications and, for those who plead guilty, receive sentences. According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Deputy Police Spokesperson, the operation led to the arrest of 65 suspects in Nansana and surrounding areas, 38 in Kira Municipality, 16 in Kyanja, and 136, including two females, within the Central Business District. Those arrested in the CBD fall under the jurisdiction of the City Hall Court.

URN