Over 100 miss out on day one of nomination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several aspirants who turned up for nomination for local council at the electoral commission offices in Ntinda left frustrated after they failed to get nominated.

The aspirants who were over 1000 endured the whole day at the Kampala district electoral area in Ntinda only to be told that they would not be nominated since it had clocked 5:00 pm.

The day was marred with confusion as candidates fought to be the first to get nominated but many other candidates who came early either got served last or were not attended to at all while many who came later managed to get their way through.

Many of the candidates from Kawempe and Lubaga who had turned up to get nominated were told to go back to their divisions only to be referred back.

Ismail Mutabala Mule, an aspirant for LC5 Makindye East constituency said although they came early, it is so disappointing that he left without being nominated. He said the problem was people who used their power to get nominated. Mutabala adds that the electoral commission was not prepared and they were also slow.

Fredrick Muwaya Tibakuno, the returning officer Kampala district told the aspirants as he sent them away that there was an issue with computers and they will be able to move faster today. He says that those who have not been able to get nominated should come back tomorrow and they will start with them especially those who have already been verified.

Muwaya didn’t entertain proposals of those who wanted to leave their files behind as proof that they were in the queue, he said that they will use the registration book to start today at 9:00 am.

A few people who were successfully nominated thanked God saying it was a tedious process.

Suzan Nagujja Juliet, an aspirant for the LC5 woman aspirant Bugolobi parish says that the process was tough for her especially on documentation but she finally made it.

By press time, the electoral commission had not yet compiled the number of people that had been nominated. Uganda Radio Network – URN counted only 25 people had been nominated.

******

URN