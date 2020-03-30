Outrage in Gulu as medical supplies, market commodity prices soar

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prices of medical supplies and essential commodities have skyrocketed in Gulu town as the country continues to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic, triggering outrage among residents.

Over the past few days, hundreds of shoppers have been flocking pharmacies, drug shops and markets to stock medicines and essential foods to feed families during a 30-day partial lockdown which was declared more than a week ago.

A random check by our reporter to Layibi market in Layibi division, Cereaeno market in Pece division and Gulu main market in Laroo division as well as a cross-section of pharmacies around the town shows that prices have now been hiked as the stock also dwindles.

Across different pharmacies, many of whose managers preferred to speak on conditions of anonymity said the price of a 20-liter container of industrial alcohol that was initially sold at 9,000 Shillings has gone up tenfold and is now sold at 90,000 shillings, a packet of 50 pairs of sanitary gloves rose from 9000 to 35,000 Shillings while a bottle of hand sanitizer that was initially selling at 5,000 has tripled to 15,000 shillings.

The most sought after supply across the town are face-masks whose price has also skyrocketed from 50 pieces a pack at 75,000 to 250,000 Shillings.

Gillian Josephine Pa’Ochen, the Founder of Northern Tourism Forum told URN that she has been buying beans, salt and sugar across the different markets at elevated prices even though the president had cautioned traders against hiking prices.

Meanwhile, Joyce Laker, another concerned resident in Gulu town implored the President to live up to his decree and described traders who have hiked prices in the face of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as thieves robbing the country.

Another disgruntled person is George Ocan said that the level at which the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing is alarming.

Now residents are calling on security and concerned authorities in the district to swing into action and implement the President’s directive to save the ordinary people before the situation gets out of control.

******

URN