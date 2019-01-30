Opposition wants term limits back, more power for the VP

Opposition lists 10 proposed constitutional reforms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan has unveiled ten proposed electoral reforms and constitutional amendments by the opposition, saying government has delayed to table a comprehensive bill.

Key among the proposed reforms are reinstating and entrenching presidential term limits in the constitution, scraping UPDF representation in parliament and any partisan institutions and having the deputy president as a running mate to the president during elections.

The opposition also proposes that a presidential candidate who garners 10% in general elections be appointed an ex-official member of parliament, creation of a Speaker’s panel to advise the office of the Speaker and preside over business in the house in the absence of the speaker and their Deputy Speaker and establishment of a lean government with 21 cabinet and state ministers.

The opposition also proposes the introduction of federal governments, an independent Electoral Commission, securing the independence of parliament and appointment of the leaders of the majority and minority in parliament. Ochan explained that as the opposition they can’t seat back and watch the ruling party organise another round of sham elections.

Aol disclosed that the Opposition in Parliament intends to visit other political parties and Civil Society offices to consult on the necessary modifications in the Electoral laws. The Shadow Information Minister, Betty Nambooze said the Shadow Attorney General, Wilfred Niwagaba has already written to the Speaker of Parliament seeking space on the order paper to introduce a Private Member’s Bill titled ‘The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2019’ to cater for the proposed amendments.

The January 29th, 2019 proposals seen by URN, was received by the Clerk of Parliament on the same date. Nambooze cautioned the ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM party against being tempted to amend the constitution to provide for the election of the president through electoral colleges.

This is not the first time the Opposition is fronting the same electoral reforms. In the run up to the 2006, 2011 and 2016 general elections, the Opposition partnered with Civil Society Organisations and presented similar proposals only for government to shelve them for consideration during the Constitutional Review process that has since failed to kick off.

In the past elections, the opposition protested the composition of Electoral Commission with people hand-picked by the president, saying it compromises their independence. They also wanted the requirement for civil servants intending to vie for elective office to resign their jobs to be scrapped.

While delivering their judgment in the Amama Mbabazi Versus Kaguta Museveni and 2 Others Presidential Election Petition in 2016, Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Bart Katureebe made pronouncements about outstanding electoral reforms.

They made 10 recommendations aimed at creating reforms that will guarantee free and fair presidential elections in 2021 and beyond. They directed the Attorney General (AG), who is the chief government legal adviser to follow up the recommendations and report back to court within two years.

The recommendations included among others extending the filing and determination period of presidential election petitions to 60 days to enable the concerned parties and court to adequately prepare and present their case, enacting a law barring public servants from meddling in elections and punishment of media houses, which refuse to grant equal airtime to all presidential candidates among others.

On Tuesday, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Kahinda Otafiire said a draft bill detailing the reforms recommended by the Supreme Court is ready for submission to cabinet. He however noted that while government could proceed to introduce the electoral reform bills, it has become evident that in order to severally address matters relating to elections in Uganda, it is necessary to handle the matter in a chronological manner, beginning with the review and amendment of the 1995 Constitution.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga directed him to present the reforms even in the absence of a review Commission and gave him until April to update Parliament on the proposed reforms.

*****

URN