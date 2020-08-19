Opposition in Teso welcome Amuriat’s presidential bid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of members of the opposition in the Teso sub-region have welcomed the decision by Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party president, Patrick Amuriat Oboi to contest for the presidency on the party ticket.

Amuriat, who succeeded Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu as FDC president in 2017 on Tuesday declared his intentions to seek the party’s flag for the forthcoming presidential elections.

The Uganda People Congress-UPC National Chairperson, Lawrence Okae says that as the opposition in Teso, they are ready to rally behind Amuriat’s presidential bid.

The former Serere County MP and now the FDC flag bearer for the Serere LCV Chairperson seat, Stephen Ochola welcomed the decision taken by Amuriat. He rallied the people of Teso to support Amuriat’s candidature.

Bernard Eumu, the FDC national mobilizer for Eastern region says that Amuriat’s aspiration has been long overdue.

On Tuesday, FDC’s National Chairman, Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa also picked forms to run for the presidency on the party ticket.

URN