Opponents working with outside forces to cause chaos – Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has issued a warning to his opponents who he says are working with outside forces to cause chaos in Uganda.

Speaking moments after he was nominated as a presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections at Kyambogo University, Museveni said nobody has more guns like he does and hence he will crash anybody who tries to destabilize Uganda.

“I encourage everybody to maintain peace, I’m contesting but I’m a president, I hear so many things, but I can assure you nobody is going to cause chaos here. If they try, they will regret, nobody has more guns than us. Therefore, nobody should threaten us,” said Museveni.

The president however did not clarify on who his message was intended for. Neither did he name any foreign force that he said is working with internal forces to destabilize Uganda. But if what he has said in the past is anything to go by, his target could have been Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform who appears to be his main challenger in next year’s elections.

In the past few days, the military and the police have been in a concerted effort to recover what they said are military attires from NUP offices. Berets, red overalls, t-shirts, boots and other insignia that look like those used by the security forces have all been recovered by the military.

The government also warned media houses against hosting anybody putting on military like berets. “You are going to bring yourself problems; Ugandans don’t fear anybody…The one who wants to disturb us, we shall deal with you. We are prepared we shall get you,” said Museveni.

Efforts to speak to Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of the National Unity Platform were futile as he neither picked nor returned our calls to his cellphone.

URN