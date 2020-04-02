OPM reduces refugee numbers at food distribution points over COVID19

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Refugee Desk Office in the Office of the Prime Minister has introduced measures aimed at reducing possibility of spreading COVID19 at its food distribution points in West Nile.

Solomon Osakan the Refugee Desk Officer in Charge of West Nile Region says they have slashed the number of refugees at the food distribution points from 75 to 50 to reduce congestion so as to enforce social distancing.

Osakan says they have also established hand washing points at every food distribution point, adding that no refugee is allowed to pick or access food unless he/she has washed their hands.

The office has also set up isolation centers at Goboro in Yumbe, Koboko HC 4, Nyinga in Imvepi and Siripi in Rhino Camp.

Richard Andama, the Yumbe Resident District Commissioner, says all efforts are in place to ensure the safety and security of the refugees especially in light of the Corona pandemic.

“We are keeping close watch on the refugees and the aid agencies to ensure they follow the Presidential and Ministry of Health directives on prevention of the spread of Covid-19,” said Andama.

UNHCR and OPM are also working with Refugee Welfare Council chairpersons in ensuring that all homesteads and zones have hand washing points and sensitise the refugees on other preventive measures as prevention of hand shaking and use of sanitizers.

A letter from the Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Minister, Eng. Hilary Onek to all refugee agencies, LC5 chairpersons and RDCs in refugee hosting districts, a copy of which URN has seen, tasks all Refugee Desk Officers and Settlement Commandants to ensure that transit and reception centers and settlements are decongested immediately, minimised or avoided.

Currently, each refugee receives 6.6 Kilograms grains down from 12Kgs and Shillings 27,000 in cash down from Shillings 31,000 monthly.

*******

URN