OPINION: Why bottled water is becoming a daily choice in Uganda’s cities

OPINION | MARY NASSALI | On any given day in Kampala, it is common to see people carrying bottled water in taxis, offices, construction sites, restaurants, and homes. What was once considered a convenience product for travel or special occasions has steadily become an everyday necessity.

As urbanisation expands and lifestyles evolve, consumers are increasingly seeking hydration solutions they can trust. This makes access to safe drinking water not just a matter of availability, but also of quality, convenience, and confidence.

Brands such as Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water are playing an increasingly visible role in daily hydration habits, as consumers look for safe, consistent, and high-quality water options throughout the day.

Trust has become one of the most important factors influencing how people choose their drinking water. Consumers want assurance that the water they consume is produced under strict quality standards and handled responsibly throughout the supply chain. As a result, bottled water has become the preferred choice for many urban consumers.

Uganda’s bottled water market has grown significantly in recent years. The sector is estimated to include about 100 stock keeping units (SKUs) across 59 brands, generating roughly Shs 400 billion in annual turnover.

Another factor shaping the category is the diversity of consumption occasions. In the past, bottled water was mainly used for travel or special events. Today, it has become part of everyday life.

Hydration now takes place across multiple settings, each requiring the right pack size at the right moment. A commuter may need a small bottle that fits easily into a bag, while a family or office may prefer a larger format that lasts longer.

Globally and across Africa, consumption trends reflect this shift. Uganda is among the countries with the highest bottled water consumption on the continent, averaging about 70 litres per person annually—an indication that packaged water has become a core part of modern urban lifestyles.

This diversity of needs has encouraged beverage companies to develop broader water portfolios that offer multiple pack sizes and formats.

At Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), the Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water range reflects this shift by providing options tailored for both on-the-go hydration and take-home consumption.

The recently introduced 10-litre pack within the Rwenzori portfolio is one example of how CCBU, part of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, is responding to evolving consumption patterns. This format offers a practical, affordable, and reliable option for families, offices, and small gatherings that require a steady supply of drinking water without frequent store visits—while maintaining the same trusted quality.

Consumers are increasingly prioritising assurance around quality, purity, and safety, further reinforcing the role of trusted brands.

As cities continue to grow and lifestyles evolve, access to safe drinking water will remain a fundamental pillar of public health and daily life. CCBU remains committed to producing high-quality water and ensuring it is available, affordable, and accessible across all consumer touchpoints.

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The writer is a Commercial Excellence Director at CCBU